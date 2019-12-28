SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Short Interest Up 14.1% in December

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the November 28th total of 3,040,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 773,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.45. 447,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $93.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.06.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.33). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $248.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.36%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

