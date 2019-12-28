Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE SOT.UN traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 133,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,817. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.96. The firm has a market cap of $402.52 million and a P/E ratio of 5.80. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

