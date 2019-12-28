SmartCash Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $15,472.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Braziliex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinBene, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

