SmartMesh Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.98 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and $21,696.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One SmartMesh token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $440.33 or 0.05919876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029805 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035789 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001198 BTC.

SmartMesh Token Profile

SMT is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh.

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.