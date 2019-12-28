SnapCoin (SNPC) Achieves Market Cap of $56,378.00

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded down 37.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, SnapCoin has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. One SnapCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and BitMart. SnapCoin has a market capitalization of $56,378.00 and $3,546.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.05890334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029885 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035930 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001219 BTC.

About SnapCoin

SnapCoin is a token. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,189,448 tokens. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1. SnapCoin’s official website is www.snapparazzi.io. SnapCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1.

Buying and Selling SnapCoin

SnapCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnapCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnapCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

