SnowGem Trading 3.8% Higher This Week (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $239,519.00 and approximately $38,534.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,367.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.95 or 0.01762903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.95 or 0.02834528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00592816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00621310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00060962 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00023888 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00385800 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 20,937,820 coins and its circulating supply is 20,860,728 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

