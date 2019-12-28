Social Send (SEND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $121,502.00

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Social Send has a market capitalization of $121,502.00 and approximately $131.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Social Send alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010145 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003100 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006043 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 103.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 72% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 52,737,071 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.