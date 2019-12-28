SoftBank Group Corp – (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp – (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFTBY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.90 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS SFTBY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $28.04.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoftBank Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

