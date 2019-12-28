SolarCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $833,004.00 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and Bittrex. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $833,004.00 and $118.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00588654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011080 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010182 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 567.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,889,353 coins and its circulating supply is 56,030,707 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

