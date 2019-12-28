Solaris Trading Up 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Solaris has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Solaris coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. Solaris has a market capitalization of $456,651.00 and approximately $375.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000283 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Solaris Profile

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,758,497 coins. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin.

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Kucoin, OOOBTC, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

