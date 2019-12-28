Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura upped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 20.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $32.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

