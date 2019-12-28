Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Soliton an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
SOLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Soliton in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Soliton in the second quarter worth $91,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth $1,493,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Soliton during the second quarter worth about $2,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.
SOLY opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. Soliton has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.
Soliton Company Profile
Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
