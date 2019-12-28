Soma (SCT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $66,389.00

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Soma has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. Soma has a market capitalization of $164,061.00 and $66,389.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00060630 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00084580 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000904 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00070821 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,395.58 or 0.99976199 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Soma

SCT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Soma’s official website is soma.co.

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

