SoMee.Social Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $39.00 (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One SoMee.Social token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). SoMee.Social has a market cap of $235,634.00 and $39.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SoMee.Social Profile

SoMee.Social’s launch date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,833,333 tokens. The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global. The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social.

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

