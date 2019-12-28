Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Stock Price

Headlines about BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 alerts:

Shares of BYDDF stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.

About BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Business; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.