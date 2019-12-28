Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Share Price

News stories about Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Charter Communications earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Charter Communications’ analysis:

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.52.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $2.04 on Friday, reaching $483.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,715. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $274.71 and a 52 week high of $487.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total transaction of $569,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $460,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,797. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.