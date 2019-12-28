SophiaTX (SPHTX) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, SophiaTX has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SophiaTX has a total market cap of $429,365.00 and approximately $15,106.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SophiaTX token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, Liquid and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SophiaTX Token Profile

SophiaTX (SPHTX) is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com.

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Liquid, Hotbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

