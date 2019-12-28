SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Update

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the November 28th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 614,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 57,021 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 320,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOHO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

