Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,539 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.75% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 10,000 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,535 shares of company stock worth $158,057. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

SONA stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

