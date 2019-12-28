Soverain (SOVE) Reaches Market Cap of $60,050.00

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Soverain has a total market capitalization of $60,050.00 and approximately $1,264.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soverain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000595 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, Soverain has traded up 35% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Soverain Profile

Soverain’s total supply is 1,800,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,378,781 coins. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @

. Soverain’s official website is soverain.org/soveraintg.

Soverain Coin Trading

Soverain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soverain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soverain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

