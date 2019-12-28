S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the November 28th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,415.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 43,397.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,687 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,516,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after acquiring an additional 339,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,535,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,501,000 after acquiring an additional 244,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in S&P Global by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 819,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,753,000 after acquiring an additional 241,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.29. 686,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,356. The company has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $163.99 and a 52-week high of $275.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Edward Jones started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.83.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

