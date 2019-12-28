SpaceChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, SpaceChain has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $233,179.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, EXX and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 79.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, EXX, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.