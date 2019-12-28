SparksPay Market Capitalization Reaches $3,834.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $3,834.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000119 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

