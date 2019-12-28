Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.84 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $2,073.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0821 or 0.00001116 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bisq, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022322 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003320 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.97 or 0.02538704 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

