Spectrum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,860.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $19,620.00 and $12,860.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00588124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010197 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 648.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Spectrum

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.