Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Short Interest Update

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 355,600 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the November 28th total of 397,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SPRO traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $10.42. 94,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,088. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.10). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 287.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The business had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPRO. ValuEngine cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 187.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

