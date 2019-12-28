Sphere Price Up 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Sphere has a market capitalization of $978,476.00 and approximately $1,449.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for about $0.0784 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, Sphere has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00060630 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00084580 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000904 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00070821 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,395.58 or 0.99976199 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

