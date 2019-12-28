Spiking Price Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Spiking token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. In the last week, Spiking has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Spiking has a market cap of $878,547.00 and $1.18 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Spiking Profile

Spiking is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

