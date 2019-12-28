SPINDLE Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $24.43, $50.98 and $5.60. SPINDLE has a market cap of $239,802.00 and approximately $6,602.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00060843 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00048913 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00567500 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00226654 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00084788 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005069 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,359,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $24.43, $33.94, $7.50, $50.98, $20.33, $18.94, $10.39, $51.55, $13.77, $32.15 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

