Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,552.86 ($112.51).

SPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas upped their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £104 ($136.81) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

SPX traded up GBX 70 ($0.92) on Friday, hitting GBX 9,125 ($120.03). 79,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,745.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,383.92. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,875 ($77.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,440 ($124.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.48.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

