Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Short Interest Down 10.6% in December

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the November 28th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 921,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.98.

Shares of SPR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.94. 925,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,279. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.06. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $69.97 and a 12 month high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

