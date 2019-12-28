Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.20.

Several analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Splunk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Splunk from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $169,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,118,821.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,231 shares of company stock worth $8,372,253. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Splunk by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 124,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,451,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Splunk by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 12,311 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the software company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,333. Splunk has a 1 year low of $99.49 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.72 and a 200-day moving average of $127.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of -95.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Splunk will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

