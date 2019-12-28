SportyCo Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One SportyCo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, HitBTC, ChaoEX and Kucoin. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $54,663.00 and $200.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SportyCo has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, OKEx, Kucoin, Livecoin, HitBTC and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

