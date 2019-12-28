Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.53.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $182.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Spotify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 29th.

Spotify stock opened at $153.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.28 and a beta of 1.90. Spotify has a 1-year low of $108.59 and a 1-year high of $161.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.28 and its 200 day moving average is $137.27.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. Spotify had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,932,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify by 10,018.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,645,000 after buying an additional 2,767,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Spotify by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,412,000 after acquiring an additional 51,528 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,392,000. Finally, OZ Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,580,000. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

