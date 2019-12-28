SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Short Interest Update

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 992,200 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the November 28th total of 846,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC grew its position in SPX Flow by 10.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 256,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 24,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLOW shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of SPX Flow and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

NYSE FLOW opened at $49.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.70. SPX Flow has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.12.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Flow will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

