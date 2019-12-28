SRCOIN Price Hits $0.0000 (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, SRCOIN has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. SRCOIN has a market cap of $81,811.00 and $31.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SRCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00186880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.98 or 0.01298158 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00119860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SRCOIN

SRCOIN’s launch date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

