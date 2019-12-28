Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €54.57 ($63.46).

A number of equities analysts have commented on STM shares. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Stabilus alerts:

STM stock opened at €60.50 ($70.35) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a fifty-two week high of €64.55 ($75.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.