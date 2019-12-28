StableUSD Price Reaches $1.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00013595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00186776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.64 or 0.01299213 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025833 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119603 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 2,866,115 tokens. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.