Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in December

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the November 28th total of 111,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of STAF stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Staffing 360 Solutions has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $7.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Staffing 360 Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $67.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Staffing 360 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.30%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

