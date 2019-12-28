Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1192 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Stag Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Stag Industrial has a payout ratio of 433.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.9%.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.32. 360,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23. Stag Industrial has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $31.66.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.78 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stag Industrial will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.