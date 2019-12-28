Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the November 28th total of 151,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Standex Int’l by 755.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Standex Int’l in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Standex Int’l by 136.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Standex Int’l by 48.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Standex Int’l in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Standex Int’l from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Shares of Standex Int’l stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $79.61. 30,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,639. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Standex Int’l has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $83.18. The company has a market cap of $991.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $196.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standex Int’l will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

