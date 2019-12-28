Starbase Price Down 24.6% Over Last Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $44,437.00 and $1,696.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.84 or 0.05862072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.