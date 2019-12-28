Starta (STA) Market Cap Tops $983,162.00

Starta (CURRENCY:STA) traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. Starta has a market cap of $983,162.00 and $2.00 worth of Starta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Starta has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Starta token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01296658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119870 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Starta Profile

Starta’s genesis date was July 4th, 2017. Starta’s total supply is 4,995,565 tokens. Starta’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starta is startaico.com.

Starta Token Trading

Starta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

