StarterCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. One StarterCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and Liquid. In the last week, StarterCoin has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar. StarterCoin has a total market cap of $9,738.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StarterCoin Profile

StarterCoin’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens. StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico.

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

StarterCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

