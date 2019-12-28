Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Starwood Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 103.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

STWD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. 1,456,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,173. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.55. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

