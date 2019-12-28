State Street Corp Acquires 18,631 Shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Ameresco worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 69,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 13,477 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $213,206.14. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 14,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $233,755.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 957,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,800,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $564,277 over the last 90 days. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

Ameresco stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $792.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. Ameresco Inc has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $212.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.41 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameresco Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

