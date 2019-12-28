State Street Corp Acquires 45,566 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.90% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNMK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 145.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $30,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,361.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hany Massarany sold 16,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $89,176.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,924.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,268 shares of company stock valued at $272,529 over the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $291.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 239.16% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

