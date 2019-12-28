State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 343.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Qudian worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Qudian by 4,015.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,012,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 987,900 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Qudian by 36.5% in the third quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,104,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 295,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Qudian by 59.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,730,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 645,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Qudian in the third quarter worth approximately $554,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qudian stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.49. Qudian Inc – has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Qudian had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 44.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qudian Inc – will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Qudian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Qudian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Qudian from $10.00 to $6.51 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on Qudian in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.82 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

