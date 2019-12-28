State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,236,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,236 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.78% of VirnetX worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VirnetX by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VirnetX during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 1st quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of VHC opened at $3.85 on Friday. VirnetX Holding Co. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $8.47.

VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

