State Street Corp Buys 110,929 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.59% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the second quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,726,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 666,665 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after buying an additional 3,044,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after buying an additional 656,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

In related news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn acquired 9,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,296.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,146.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a market cap of $293.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.46. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.93.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.49% and a negative net margin of 3,115.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

